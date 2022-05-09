Podcast: The State of the Secret Sprawl

In this podcast with Mackenzie Jackson, developer advocate at GitGuardian, we dive into the report and also the issues that corporations face with public leaks from groups like Lapsus and more, as well as ways that developers can keep their code safe.

Can I tell you a secret? Will you keep it between us?

You’ve probably said this or heard this when it comes to friends and family. However, do you also know that secret keeping, or lack thereof is one of the biggest issues that businesses face?

According to the recent The State of the Secret Sprawl from GitGuardian further defines the breadth of business secrets.

“A secret can be any sensitive data that we want to keep private. When discussing secrets in the context of software development, secrets generally refer to digital authentication credentials that grant access to services, systems and data. These are most commonly API keys, usernames and passwords, or security certificates. Secrets are what tie together different building blocks of a single application by creating a secure connection between each component. Secrets grant access to the most sensitive systems.”

In this podcast with Mackenzie Jackson, developer advocate at GitGuardian, we dive into the report and also the issues that corporations face with public leaks from groups like Lapsus$ and more, along with as ways that developers can keep their code safe.

For the full report, click here.