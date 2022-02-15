The year’s 1st Chrome zero-day can lead to all sorts of misery, ranging from data corruption to the execution of arbitrary code on vulnerable systems.

Google on Monday issued 11 security fixes for its Chrome browser, including a high-severity zero-day bug that’s actively being jumped on by attackers in the wild.

In a brief update, Google described the weakness, tracked as CVE-2022-0609, as a use-after-free vulnerability in Chrome’s Animation component. This kind of flaw can lead to all sorts of misery, ranging from the corruption of valid data to the execution of arbitrary code on vulnerable systems. Such flaws can also be used to escape the browser’s security sandbox.

“Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-0609 exists in the wild,” according to its security update.



To fix the Animation problem, along with 10 other security issues, Google released Chrome 98.0.4758.102 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, due to roll out over coming days or weeks.

Chrome users can fix it straight away, though, by going into the Chrome menu > Help > About Google Chrome.

Given that the zero day is under active attack, updating Chrome should be done ASAP.

Credit for the Animation zero day goes to Adam Weidemann and Clément Lecigne, both from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG).

Monday’s update also plastered over four other high-severity use-after-free flaws found in Chrome’s Webstore API, File Manager, ANGLE and GPU. As well, the company addressed a high-severity integer overflow in Mojo, plus a high-severity h​eap buffer overflow in Tab Groups. Finally, Google patched a medium-severity issue with inappropriate implementation in Gamepad API.

And So It Begins

This is Chrome’s first zero day of the year, and more are sure to follow. But at least we’ve made it into the new-ish year 10 more days than we managed in 2021, when the first bug to hit arrived on Feb. 4.

Last year delivered a total of these 16 Chrome zero days:

