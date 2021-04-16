iOS Kids Game Morphs into Underground Crypto Casino

Author: Becky Bracken
minute read
Write a comment

A malicious ‘Jungle Run’ app tricked security protections to make it into the Apple App Store, scamming users out of money with a casino-like functionality.

A kids’ game called “Jungle Run” that, until recently, was available in the Apple App store, was secretly a cryptocurrency-funded casino set up to scam people out of money.

Join experts from Digital Shadows (Austin Merritt), Malwarebytes (Adam Kujawa) and Sift (Kevin Lee) to find out how cybercrime forums really work. FREE! Register by clicking above.

Kosta Eleftheriou, who found the scam, is a tech entrepreneur and founder of the Apple Watch keyboard app FlickType who, it’s worth noting, is currently entangled in anti-trust litigation he filed against Apple in March.

He’s also developed a popular cybersecurity side hustle tracking down malicious apps lurking in the iOS store. His latest discovery was that Jungle Run, which was marketed in the App Store as a game for ages 4+, transformed into a crypto-funded casino when he set his VPN to Turkey.

He later discovered that the Jungle Run casino also worked when VPNs were set to Italy and Kazakhstan. He mused on Twitter whether it was available everywhere but the U.S.

“This is a creative method of social engineering to bypass Apple’s technical security controls,” Chris Morales, CISO at Netenrich, said via email. “Simple creative human intelligence beating machine learning. This is the same reason phishing still works and social engineering is the number one technique for attacks, not advanced malware.”

The same developer also had “Magical Forest Puzzle” on the app store, which used the same VPN trick to unlock a different casino.

After Eleftheriou went to the press with the discovery and Gizmodo was able to verify and report that the Jungle Run app was indeed a shady casino posing as a kiddie game, Apple took the app down. But it had already been available for months, Eleftheriou added.

 

Users Scammed by Approved iOS App Aimed At Kids

Eleftheriou said the Jungle Run reviews included complaints from users that they were scammed out of deposits and payouts.

“It’s impossible to know how much money these scammers have made from unsuspecting users, but such schemes make bank,” Eleftheriou added.

When asked how many of these scam apps he’s uncovered so far, Eleftheriouhe told Threatpost, “A LOT,” adding that he gets a steady flow of tips through an email address he’s set up to get leads.

“At this point, lots of people are tipping me about scams,” he said.

His goal, he told Threatpost, is to convince Apple to “…stop misleading users and developers.”

Apple has not responded to Threatpost’s request for comment. One of its former marketing directors however took to Twitter to express his feelings:

Malicious Mobile Apps Plague Official Stores

This revelation comes after a steady drip of malicious apps have been discovered, in not just the Apple App store, but also Google’s.

At the end of March a cache of “fleecewear” apps, which ultimately took in more than $400 in revenue, were discovered in both Apple and Google’s official marketplaces, including “slime simulators,” fortune tellers, filters and other functions largely marketed toward kids.

And just this month, a fake Netflix app in Google Play was being spread via WhatsApp. CheckPoint found at least 500 users had their WhatsApp accounts hijacked and used to spam other contacts to propagate the malware.

Pressure is mounting on these marketplaces to ramp up their security screening on apps before they are made available.

“Alternative app stores that focus on security rather than revenue would do a much better job than Apple,” Eleftheriou said. “The iPhone already has enough system-level protections to make this work, and Apple needs to drop the security theater that’s harming consumers every day.”

Ever wonder what goes on in underground cybercrime forums? Find out on April 21 at 2 p.m. ET during a FREE Threatpost event, “Underground Markets: A Tour of the Dark Economy.” Experts from Digital Shadows (Austin Merritt), Malwarebytes (Adam Kujawa) and Sift (Kevin Lee) will take you on a guided tour of the Dark Web, including what’s for sale, how much it costs, how hackers work together and the latest tools available for hackers. Register here for the Wed., April 21 LIVE event. 

Suggested articles

Zero Trust: The Mobile Dimension

Hank Schless, senior security solutions manager at Lookout, discusses how to secure remote working via mobile devices.

Discussion

Leave A Comment

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscribe to our newsletter, Threatpost Today!

Get the latest breaking news delivered daily to your inbox.

Subscribe now

Topics

Show all

Authors

Threatpost

InfoSec Insider

Infosec Insider Post

Infosec Insider content is written by a trusted community of Threatpost cybersecurity subject matter experts. Each contribution has a goal of bringing a unique voice to important cybersecurity topics. Content strives to be of the highest quality, objective and non-commercial.

Sponsored

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content is paid for by an advertiser. Sponsored content is written and edited by members of our sponsor community. This content creates an opportunity for a sponsor to provide insight and commentary from their point-of-view directly to the Threatpost audience. The Threatpost editorial team does not participate in the writing or editing of Sponsored Content.