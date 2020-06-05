News Wrap: Fake Minneapolis Police Breach, Zoom End-To-End Encryption Debate

Threatpost editors Lindsey O’Donnell-Welch and Tara Seals discuss the top security news stories of the week, including:
- Reports emerged earlier this week that the Minneapolis police department had been breached by hacktivist group Anonymous. Security expert Troy Hunt debunked the reports, however.
- Zoom sparked debate after announcing that it would offer end-to-end encryption to paying users only – explaining that it couldn’t offer it to everyone as it needs to work with law enforcement to crack down on platform abuse.
