News Wrap: Fake Minneapolis Police Breach, Zoom End-To-End Encryption Debate

Threatpost editors discuss debunked reports of a Minneapolis police department breach and Zoom announcing only paying users would get end-to-end encryption.

Threatpost editors Lindsey O’Donnell-Welch and Tara Seals discuss the top security news stories of the week, including:

  • Reports emerged earlier this week that the Minneapolis police department had been breached by hacktivist group Anonymous. Security expert Troy Hunt debunked the reports, however.
  • Zoom sparked debate after announcing that it would offer end-to-end encryption to paying users only – explaining that it couldn’t offer it to everyone as it needs to work with law enforcement to crack down on platform abuse.

Download direct here or listen to the full podcast below.

Also, check out our podcast microsite, where we go beyond the headlines on the latest news.

