News Wrap: Twitter Hack, Apple Under Fire and Global Privacy Finger Wags

twitter hack
Author: Lindsey O'Donnell
minute read
Write a comment

Threatpost editors talk about the biggest security news stories for the week ended Jul. 24.

In this week’s Threatpost news wrap podcast, editors Tara Seals and Lindsey O’Donnell-Welch break down the top security news stories, including:

Download the podcast direct here or listen below. 

Check out our podcast microsite, where we go beyond the headlines on the latest news.

Suggested articles

Discussion

Leave A Comment

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscribe to our newsletter, Threatpost Today!

Get the latest breaking news delivered daily to your inbox.

Subscribe now

Topics

Show all

Authors

Threatpost

InfoSec Insider

Infosec Insider Post

Infosec Insider content is written by a trusted community of Threatpost cybersecurity subject matter experts. Each contribution has a goal of bringing a unique voice to important cybersecurity topics. Content strives to be of the highest quality, objective and non-commercial.

Sponsored

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content is paid for by an advertiser. Sponsored content is written and edited by members of our sponsor community. This content creates an opportunity for a sponsor to provide insight and commentary from their point-of-view directly to the Threatpost audience. The Threatpost editorial team does not participate in the writing or editing of Sponsored Content.