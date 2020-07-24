News Wrap: Twitter Hack, Apple Under Fire and Global Privacy Finger Wags

In this week’s Threatpost news wrap podcast, editors Tara Seals and Lindsey O’Donnell-Welch break down the top security news stories, including:
- Hackers accessed direct messages (DMs) for 36 of the 130 high-profile users whose accounts were hacked in an unprecedented account breach last week, Twitter confirmed Wednesday.
- Privacy commissioners worldwide urged video conferencing systems like Microsoft, Cisco and Zoom to adopt end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication and other security measures.
- Apple’s Security Research Device program is now open to select researchers – but some are irked by the program’s vulnerability disclosure restrictions.
Discussion