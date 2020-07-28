Sponsored Content

Podcast: Security Lessons Learned In Times of Uncertainty

security threats
Sponsored by:
minute read
Write a comment

Derek Manky, Chief, Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs, discusses the top threats and lessons learned from the first half of 2020.

Derek Manky

Derek Manky

With the coronavirus pandemic breaking out, and corporate workforces going remote, “uncertainty is a key word” for 2020, Derek Manky, Chief, Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs, said.

The uncertain times led to an outpouring of cybercriminal activity in the first half of 2020 – with researchers with FortiGuard Labs tracking over 600 campaigns a day in March – as attackers leveraged high emotions around the pandemic as hooks for phishing attacks.  The campaigns, which utilized traditional malware and ransomware families, coupled with “advanced” social engineering lures, showed the security industry that “whenever there’s uncertainty, opportunity knocks for attackers,” said Manky.

In this week’s Threatpost podcast, Manky talks about the biggest lessons learned so far from 2020, including the most dire threats to date – such as sophisticated social engineering lures, Internet of Things (IoT) vulnerabilities and targeted ransomware attacks.

Listen to the full podcast below or download direct here.

Also, check out our podcast microsite, where we go beyond the headlines on the latest news.

Suggested articles

Discussion

Leave A Comment

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscribe to our newsletter, Threatpost Today!

Get the latest breaking news delivered daily to your inbox.

Subscribe now

Topics

Show all

Authors

Threatpost

InfoSec Insider

Infosec Insider Post

Infosec Insider content is written by a trusted community of Threatpost cybersecurity subject matter experts. Each contribution has a goal of bringing a unique voice to important cybersecurity topics. Content strives to be of the highest quality, objective and non-commercial.

Sponsored

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content is paid for by an advertiser. Sponsored content is written and edited by members of our sponsor community. This content creates an opportunity for a sponsor to provide insight and commentary from their point-of-view directly to the Threatpost audience. The Threatpost editorial team does not participate in the writing or editing of Sponsored Content.