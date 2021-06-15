SASE & Zero Trust: The Dream Team

Forcepoint’s Nico Fischbach, global CTO and VPE of SASE, and Chase Cunningham, chief strategy officer at Ericom Software, on using SASE to make Zero Trust real.

Zero Trust: We’ve been kicking that term around since 2003, by what exactly is it? In a nutshell, it’s not treating computers like humans, says Chase Cunningham, chief strategy officer at Ericom Software. Zero trust means “not putting trust relationships inside of computerized systems…and what we mean by that is you trust people in your daily life. You shouldn’t trust computer systems to act like people do”.

Cunningham continues by stating “There’s no need for inherent trust in these systems — and John Kindervag says it all the time, and I think it’s a great statement: Trust is a human emotion. Computers don’t have emotions. They need that trust, inherently”.

In this Threatpost podcast, Cunningham joins with Forcepoint’s Nico Fischbach, global CTO and VPE of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), to talk about how Zero Trust is put together with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) to access the service edge.

“SASE makes zero trust real,” says Fischbach. “It turns the concept [of Zero Trust] into an offering that is viable for the end users and the enterprise, recreating some of that trust model based on continuous monitoring and conscious evaluation in risk-adaptive approaches.”

Listen to the full podcast below or download directly here.