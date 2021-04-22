Spotlight on Cybercriminal Supply Chains

In this Threatpost podcast Fortinet’s top researcher outlines what a cybercriminal supply chain is and how much the illicit market is worth.

An examination of cybercrime ecosystems reveals it mirrors legitimate financial organization and market systems. “Cybercriminals need to move money and pay employees in their organization just like any other company,” said Derek Manky Chief Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs.

In this Threatpost podcast, Manky discusses the intricate cybercriminal supply chain of not just one criminal enterprise, but how multiple crime groups cooperate, partner and profit from malware, malicious spam campaigns and money laundering.

“If you look at these organizations from a supply chain angle you have the factory where people create the components and crime-ware,” he said. From there, Manky discusses the various criminal affiliate groups who make up the soup-to-nuts billion dollar illicit industry.

Hosted by Threatpost host Cody Hackett, Fortinet’s Manky touches on today’s most topical and successful attack vectors and lures. Learn what “ghost return services” are and how to sure up your company’s defenses against attack.

Listen to the full podcast below or download direct here.