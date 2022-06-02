Being prepared for adversarial attacks

There is no question that the level of threats facing today’s businesses continues to change on a daily basis. So what are the trends that CISOs need to be on the lookout for?

For this episode of the Threatpost podcast, I am joined by Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist & VP Global Threat Intelligence, Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs to discuss the threats facing CISOs along with more.

During the course of our discussion, we dive into:

What an attack on all fronts looks like

The current state of the threat landscape

New techniques being leveraged be adversaries

The automation of threats

We also lay out what CISOs need to consider when laying out and producing their threat action plan.