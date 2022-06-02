Sponsored Content

Being prepared for adversarial attacks

There is no question that the level of threats facing today’s businesses continues to change on a daily basis. So what are the trends that CISOs need to be on the lookout for?

For this episode of the Threatpost podcast, I am joined by Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist & VP Global Threat Intelligence, Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs to discuss the threats facing CISOs along with more.

During the course of our discussion, we dive into:

  • What an attack on all fronts looks like
  • The current state of the threat landscape
  • New techniques being leveraged be adversaries
  • The automation of threats

We also lay out what CISOs need to consider when laying out and producing their threat action plan.

Suggested articles

The State of Secrets Sprawl – Podcast

In this podcast, we dive into the 2022 edition of the State of Secrets Sprawl report with Mackenzie Jackson, developer advocate at GitGuardian. We talk issues that corporations face with public leaks from groups like Lapsus and more, as well as ways for developers to keep their code safe.

