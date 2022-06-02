Being prepared for adversarial attacks

There is no question that the level of threats facing today’s businesses continues to change on a daily basis. So what are the trends that CISOs need to be on the lookout for?
For this episode of the Threatpost podcast, I am joined by Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist & VP Global Threat Intelligence, Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs to discuss the threats facing CISOs along with more.
During the course of our discussion, we dive into:
- What an attack on all fronts looks like
- The current state of the threat landscape
- New techniques being leveraged be adversaries
- The automation of threats
We also lay out what CISOs need to consider when laying out and producing their threat action plan.
Discussion