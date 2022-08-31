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Threatpost News Wrap, February 21, 2014

Dennis Fisher and Mike Mimoso preview next week’s RSA conference, discuss the sessions they’re looking forward to covering and what the fallout from the NSA controversy will be during the week.

Threatpost News Wrap, January 24, 2014

Dennis Fisher and Mike Mimoso talk about the big security stories of the last couple of weeks, including the developments in the Target data breach, the president’s speech on NSA surveillance reforms and SCADA security woes.

Rich Mogull on the Target Data Breach

Dennis Fisher talks with Rich Mogull of Securosis about the Target data breach, how the attack may have worked, why these breaches are still so common and what can be done to improve the situation.

Threatpost News Wrap, January 10, 2014

Dennis Fisher and Mike Mimoso discuss the news of the weird in the security industry since the holidays, including the latest revelations about the Target data breach and the decision by some speakers to boycott the RSA Conference because of the NSA revelations.

2013: The Security Year in Review

Dennis Fisher and Mike Mimoso talk about the year that was in the security industry, including the last six months of NSA drama, the Microsoft bug bounty program, exploit sales and attacks against major banks.

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Lyceum APT Returns, This Time Targeting Tunisian Firms

The APT, which targets Middle-Eastern energy firms & telecoms, has been relatively quiet since its exposure but not entirely silent. It’s kept up attacks through 2021 and is working on retooling its arsenal yet again. 

election security disinformation video

Cybercriminals Step Up Their Game Ahead of U.S. Elections

Ahead of the November U.S. elections, cybercriminals are stepping up their offensive in both attacks against security infrastructure and disinformation campaigns – but this time, social media giants, the government and citizens are more prepared.

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2020 Cybersecurity Trends to Watch

Mobile becomes a prime phishing attack vector, hackers will increasingly employ machine learning in attacks and cloud will increasingly be seen as fertile ground for compromise.

Top Mobile Security Stories of 2019

Cybercrime increasingly went mobile in 2019, with everything from Apple iPhone jailbreaks and rogue Android apps to 5G and mobile-first phishing dominating the news coverage. Here are Threatpost’s Top 10 mobile security stories of 2019.

IoT security disasters

Top 10 IoT Disasters of 2019

From more widescale, powerful distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, to privacy issues in children’s connected toys, here are the top IoT disasters in 2019.

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